Badlands update for 2 December 2022

Badlands Patch 2 December 2022

Build 10068300

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch update this week:

  • Additional achievements added
  • Metal Build plan now must be obtained with a boss token
  • Added 2 new build plans styles for wood and stone. Obtained through boss vendor
  • Fixed end item bug from Bunkers update

