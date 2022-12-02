 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slimy Sextet update for 2 December 2022

Prerelease 0.9.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10068220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a few minor issues caused by the last patch.
  • made some adjustments to harem scene voice acting, including adjusting the climax volume and adding panning to voice lines.
  • More coding progress for story scenes.

Changed files in this update

Slimy Sextet - Demo Content Depot 1189071
  • Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Fullgame Patch Depot 1189072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link