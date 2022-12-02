- Fixed a few minor issues caused by the last patch.
- made some adjustments to harem scene voice acting, including adjusting the climax volume and adding panning to voice lines.
- More coding progress for story scenes.
Slimy Sextet update for 2 December 2022
Prerelease 0.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Slimy Sextet - Demo Content Depot 1189071
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Fullgame Patch Depot 1189072
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update