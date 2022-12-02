 Skip to content

Saint Kotar: The Crawling Man update for 2 December 2022

Patch 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Stopped app from running in background
-Fixed comic advancing/pressing UI buttons when trying to „alt+tab”
-Replaced „Sound Designer” with „Sound Designers” in credits

