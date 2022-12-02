Wave Defense! - Now Live!

Fadeout PVE

I wanted to wait to release this, but this patch also includes so many QoL upgrades to the game, so I decided to release the Wave Mode this month with One map. (More to follow)

This one map features 6 waves of enemies, increasing difficulty for each wave.

It's very difficult alone, but it proves a substantial challenge! Play it with up to 7 other friends online, or 3 Local with our Split Screen mode. (In Alpha, instructions at bottom of page)

Defend the "Tractor of Hope" In this PVE wave based game mode! - Purchase weapons at the "shop" with gold dropped from enemies! Completing the challenge will award you an exclusive skin "Wave Commander Blaise"

The in-game achievements system is now live! (No Steam Achievements at this time.)

Includes 3 acheivements (for now) with more to come. :)

• Launching the game

• Visiting the Lockerroom

• Completing Wave Mode on any Difficulty

Quality of Life

I consider many things in the game quality of life features, like options, input keybinds, user flow, and other things. This patch includes dozens of these things, here is a list of them below:

Keybinds for Taunt, Heal me, and Thanks voice lines

Friday fast-fall is now triggerable via "V" or "Crouch" keys.

Intro video added to the game

Gamepad navigation improved (But not complete)

Save data for custom colors & skins could be corrupted with game upgrades (Fixed)

Performance improvements in Mechanyon

Mouse mines would not stick to players sometimes

Harpoons & Arrows not hitting targets sometimes

Health & Energy meter graphics improved

Ammo count bug fixed (-1 ammo)

Ammo count text improved

Font in some menus improved

Splitscreen bugs fixed (No names, no health bar, no spawn bubble, etc.

Splitscreen Alpha

If you want to try splitscreen, with controllers connected, press the Back button (Or select for ps4/ps5) controllers to activate this hidden menu.

After that, Host or Join a game! The ui is a bit finnicky, and might require players to hit Start to bring up the pause menu to unstuck themselves.

Works in Wave mode too! Just be sure to select your players here first, then hit "Host Wave mode"