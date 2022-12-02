Zahalia: The Curse of Zezor - The Long Winter Update

Announcement:
Zahalia: The Curse of Zezor - The Long Winter is a new update that includes a new overworld theme, new enemy type and bug fix.
Patch Updates:
New Features:
A new winter theme for the overworld of Zahalia.
A new snow themed enemy, The Snowmonster.
New key binding for alternative ways to play.
Layouts for the bindings:
action 1: Z, Y, H, 1
action 2: X, U, J, 2
action 3: C, R, K, 3
action 4: V, T, L, 4
menu navigation left: B, O, 5
menu navigation right: N, P, 6
quick menu inventory: I, 7
quick menu map: M, 8
quick menu quest: Q, 9
Bug Fixes:
NPC dialogue fixes.
Added more trees with seeds to the world to fix the seed deletion glitch.
Minor enemy hit detection corrections.
Screenshots:
