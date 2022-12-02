Zahalia: The Curse of Zezor - The Long Winter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10067598 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 20:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Announcement:

Zahalia: The Curse of Zezor - The Long Winter is a new update that includes a new overworld theme, new enemy type and bug fix.

Patch Updates:

New Features:

A new winter theme for the overworld of Zahalia.

A new snow themed enemy, The Snowmonster.

New key binding for alternative ways to play.

Layouts for the bindings:

action 1: Z, Y, H, 1

action 2: X, U, J, 2

action 3: C, R, K, 3

action 4: V, T, L, 4

menu navigation left: B, O, 5

menu navigation right: N, P, 6

quick menu inventory: I, 7

quick menu map: M, 8

quick menu quest: Q, 9

Bug Fixes:

NPC dialogue fixes.

Added more trees with seeds to the world to fix the seed deletion glitch.

Minor enemy hit detection corrections.

Screenshots: