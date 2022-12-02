Update 1.2.1 - Hotfix

⚠️ We have another update ready on Steam with some bug fixes and changes!

Changes:

Fish price reduced to 15 coins (7 to sell)

Traps of different Trappers may be overlapping

Pain sounds are only played if a player takes 5 or more damage. Poison damage on the ritualist no longer triggers this for example

Blown up tunnels (Ghost's Disrupting bomb & Smuggler Blast Rubble) are now shown on the map and

Ghost's Disrupting bomb & Smuggler Blast Rubble show a message to conspirators

Warning message now shown when trying to pick up unique items

Lock & Key can now only be used if you stand close enough to your home's door

Fixes:

[Ritualist] Sacrifice Life Essence could be used multiple times instead of just once

Blast Rubble Ability could be assigned for the Shape Shifter

Locations fixed (about 20) that allowed Trap or Dark Idol placements where not intended

[Exploit] Fish could be dropped, quest completed, then picked up and sold

[Exploit] Role Claim and Assumption as Ghost while dying

Fish are sellable again

Herbal Tea effect did not get removed when a player died

Fixed a bug causing crashes on the PlayStation 5

[UI] Lobby list shows "Lobby of X" instead of the real lobby name before first refresh

[UI] Vote and Night messages were showing wrong text to Ghosts

[UI] Day skip is visible

[UI] HUD is too big on the left side with 12 players and many roles

[UI] Player List is flickering on refresh

[UI] Message for sleeping powder is shown to person sleeping others

Accessories were offset for some avatars

Make sure to update your game! We'll be working on more bug fixes and deliver them as soon as possible.

This update is now available on ALL platforms.

Thank you all for your patience while we fixed new bugs in the Eville Live Environment since the Ritualist update. We hope you're enjoying the new role & we can't wait to share the next content update with you - stay tuned!