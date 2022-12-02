 Skip to content

You Suck at Parking update for 2 December 2022

1.6.3 - Squishing some bugs before we kick off the Double XP weekend.

Share · View all patches · Build 10067151

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a few issues reported after the Inferno release. Some of the bigger issues include:

  • A fix for the game getting stuck on the round 3 end screen
  • A fix for the inspect camera UI breaking if you press the restart hotkey while inspecting a level
  • A fix for the S2 bundle in the store not showing as purchased after it was auto granted
  • A fix for for the car position being slightly off on round result screen UI
  • A fix for the preview camera showing briefly just before the round starts
  • A fix for longer strings not displaying correctly on daily challenges titles
  • A fix for for Virtual currency reward displaying incorrectly on widescreen monitors
  • A fix for the pause menu overlaping the settings screen if the player disconnects the controller while the settings screen was active

Changed files in this update

