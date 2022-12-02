- Fixed bug: Graph not displaying most recent matches properly
- Loading Screen on darker themes is now a temporary darker placeholder until we can get custom loading screens made for them.
TypeOut update for 2 December 2022
v1.1.2 - 12/02/2022
