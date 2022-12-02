 Skip to content

TypeOut update for 2 December 2022

v1.1.2 - 12/02/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug: Graph not displaying most recent matches properly
  • Loading Screen on darker themes is now a temporary darker placeholder until we can get custom loading screens made for them.

