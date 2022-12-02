Weapon handling update

As promised, we fixed a few things:

We added 5 weapon handling options located in Mission Room in settings under the Gameplay tab. Now you can choose whatever you want to play with or without automatic grabs.

Auto-drop mag/cartridge option - you can choose between pulling out the magazine yourself or using the auto-drop option and the magazine will automatically drop out when empty.

The gun doesn't pop up automatically anymore on an empty hand when pressed the grab button.

Our next task is to improve the inventory and holster to be more user-friendly.

Thanks for the good and bad feedback we will keep you updated.

Salut!