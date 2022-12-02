 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combat Troops VR update for 2 December 2022

Weapon handling update

Share · View all patches · Build 10066972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As promised, we fixed a few things:
We added 5 weapon handling options located in Mission Room in settings under the Gameplay tab. Now you can choose whatever you want to play with or without automatic grabs.
Auto-drop mag/cartridge option - you can choose between pulling out the magazine yourself or using the auto-drop option and the magazine will automatically drop out when empty.
The gun doesn't pop up automatically anymore on an empty hand when pressed the grab button.
Our next task is to improve the inventory and holster to be more user-friendly.

Thanks for the good and bad feedback we will keep you updated.

Salut!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link