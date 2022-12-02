 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 2 December 2022

HotFix 0.7.1.0c

Share · View all patches · Build 10066843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Rifted monster no longer teleport if they are close to the player
  • Rifted monster has a 1 second cooldown on the teleportation
Fixes
  • Void crate not spawning void magnet
  • Trigger amulet speeding up weapon's attack speed after a dash

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
Depot 2067922
