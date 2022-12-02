HotFix 0.7.1.0c

Changes
- Rifted monster no longer teleport if they are close to the player
- Rifted monster has a 1 second cooldown on the teleportation
Fixes
- Void crate not spawning void magnet
- Trigger amulet speeding up weapon's attack speed after a dash
