SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.0.58596

We are not done yet. Let's get to fixing.
- Fixed the issues where gardens can sometimes cause a server crash.
- Fixed the issue where car lifts would stay elevated when the vehicle on them is sold.
- Fixed the issue that would cause a client crash when attempting to defuse inside killbox.
- Fixed the issue where dismount from boats and wheelbarrows was not working correctly.
- Fixed the issue with the server crash.
- Fixed the bug where puppets would not have alert noises when alerted.
- Fixed the bug where refuel and recharge vehicles produced no sounds.
- Fixed the bug where improvised bed and shelter could not be used as shelter respawn locations.
- Fixed the issue where locks on cars would disappear.
- Fixed the issue where boats could not have any fuel interaction.
- Fixed the bug where re-searching a container with cash or ammo in it, the wrong amount would show.
- Fixed the issue where combining photo mode and interactions in various ways would leave you in a corrupt state.
- Fixed the bug where stake pit would actually show bonfire in the required ingredients tab..
- Fixed the bug where you couldn't write on the blank sign base building element.
- Fixed the issue where client crashes would be caused by vehicles.
- Adjusted captions on BB elements.
- Looting items now awards Fame Points correctly.
- Removed [Admin] remove lock function as a default interaction option when enabled.
- Adjusted Depleted Uranium and Uranium Container descriptions.
- Updated the fame point gain for fishing.
- Only squad leader can place and overtake a flag.
- Certain blueprints can now be crafted outside of flag area.
- Potassium Iodide pills can no longer get irradiated.
