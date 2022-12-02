 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GG-Party Playtest update for 2 December 2022

Steam invite and lobby updates...

Share · View all patches · Build 10066238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam friend invite -> loading screen fixed
  • Lobby: Player can not change character or color when rdy.
  • Lobby: Block interface on game start + SFX

Know issues:

  • After a mini game clients are sometimes stock in win screen.

Changed files in this update

GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link