Goldilock One - PLAY TEST - Boss Challenge update for 2 December 2022

Rev. 4

2 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • New Dodge Animations
  • VFX dust included for dodge
  • Dodge Control Adjustments

Features:

  • Graphics Control included on Settings

User Interface:

  • New Joystick Controls layout on Settings
  • New Submenus Navigation

