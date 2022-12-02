v1.1.1 - 12/02/2022

- Fixed bug: Players kicked back to Main Menu when searching for Duel
- Changed Bug reporting tool keybind to F9 since F12 is Steam's screenshot keybind.
- Updated Warm Up mode to make things a bit clearer.
