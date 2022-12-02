 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TypeOut update for 2 December 2022

v1.1.1 - 12/02/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10065945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug: Players kicked back to Main Menu when searching for Duel
  • Changed Bug reporting tool keybind to F9 since F12 is Steam's screenshot keybind.
  • Updated Warm Up mode to make things a bit clearer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1802272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link