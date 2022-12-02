 Skip to content

Shields of Loyalty update for 2 December 2022

Patch 0.8.1.2

Patch 0.8.1.2

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • A new fog of war has been implemented which looks nicer and allows a better view on the battle field.
  • A health bar is now shown for heroes which saves a click to see the info
  • You can now see a list of hot keys in the options menu.
  • You can now select another unit on the within the Army Management while the details popup is shown.
  • Fixed many texts, font sizes etc.
  • Some new sound effects have been implemented.

Balancing:

  • Some rewards have been rebalanced.
  • Ranged attacks can now be countered if they have been performed from an adjacent tile.

Bugfixes:

  • Blinded units will no longer be able to use special abilities.
  • Fixed a bug that did set the tile to conquer a building in the wrong spot.
  • Lightning will now start fire in the right spots.
  • Fires will be saved and restored as expected.
  • Units spawned by the AI will now be handled correctly.
  • Ice rain will now be announced in the events list and behave as expected.
  • A bug after completing level 1.3 has been fixed.
  • Heroes and avatars will no longer surrender, which did cause some dead ends.
  • We fixed some cinematic camera movements.
  • Some missing information in the sidebar has been implemented.
  • Units standing on burning tiles will now receive damage at the beginning of a round as expected.

