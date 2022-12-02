Patch 0.8.1.2

Quality of Life Improvements:
- A new fog of war has been implemented which looks nicer and allows a better view on the battle field.
- A health bar is now shown for heroes which saves a click to see the info
- You can now see a list of hot keys in the options menu.
- You can now select another unit on the within the Army Management while the details popup is shown.
- Fixed many texts, font sizes etc.
- Some new sound effects have been implemented.
Balancing:
- Some rewards have been rebalanced.
- Ranged attacks can now be countered if they have been performed from an adjacent tile.
Bugfixes:
- Blinded units will no longer be able to use special abilities.
- Fixed a bug that did set the tile to conquer a building in the wrong spot.
- Lightning will now start fire in the right spots.
- Fires will be saved and restored as expected.
- Units spawned by the AI will now be handled correctly.
- Ice rain will now be announced in the events list and behave as expected.
- A bug after completing level 1.3 has been fixed.
- Heroes and avatars will no longer surrender, which did cause some dead ends.
- We fixed some cinematic camera movements.
- Some missing information in the sidebar has been implemented.
- Units standing on burning tiles will now receive damage at the beginning of a round as expected.
Changed files in this update