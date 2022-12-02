- Double clicking to put on and off the cosmetic didn't work
- Inventory for cosmetics wasn't the right size
- Dragging cosmetic from any equip slot to inventory didn't work
- Inventory was in front of the cosmetic when dragging back from any equip slot
- Deleting save didn't officially erase save on logging back in
Pickle Clicker update for 2 December 2022
v 1.0.8.6 Hotfix
