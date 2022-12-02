 Skip to content

Pickle Clicker update for 2 December 2022

v 1.0.8.6 Hotfix

Build 10065651

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Double clicking to put on and off the cosmetic didn't work
  • Inventory for cosmetics wasn't the right size
  • Dragging cosmetic from any equip slot to inventory didn't work
  • Inventory was in front of the cosmetic when dragging back from any equip slot
  • Deleting save didn't officially erase save on logging back in

