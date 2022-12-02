Patch Notes[12.2.2022]

New Things

Added preferences/aversions to the land when a new adviser buys a residence. Added shortcut keys: B to open Building Workshop, T for opening talents

Bug Fix:

1.Warning icon now faces to the player when game is paused but view angle is adjusted.

2. Sometimes land was switched to Hongye and building diversity was calculated incorrectly when challenge was about to end in challenge mode. This issue shouldn't occur again.

3. Fixed early warning function of friendly Guard Towers

4. Battle alerts won't pop-up anymore if "Whip and Ride" is used when the challenge is in progress at North Desert.

5. Mysterious Merchant's avatar now displays correctly.

Optimizations: