The Hotel update for 2 December 2022

1.095

The Hotel update for 2 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new day, a new patch...

  • Fixed some wall clips here and there
  • Fixed Vespa escape with controller V.2. some button where not responding correctly
  • Minor bug fixes

Thank you for playing

