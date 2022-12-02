 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

梦江湖 update for 2 December 2022

December 2 Version update Notes (beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 10065091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

December 2 version update notes (beta)

**

  1. Optimized some lines in Quanzhen teaching arts
  2. The Wulin Convention and its supporting achievements will be held in December every year
  3. Add four usable protagonists and unlock them with achievements
  4. Start the animal tide challenge after 4 years of new Jianghu
  5. Add some confirmed crowdfunded player customization:
  • Statistics have been received and completed so far:
    -Exclusive martial arts, such as "Six Swords of Forging Dust", "Colorful Art"
  • Custom artifacts, such as: Demon Walker War stick, hoop, agate bracelet, double headed dragon, dimensional girl throw pillow
  • At the same time, when the relevant characters enter the river's lake, they can be found in various parts of the river's lake after opening the art story.
    For example, in the eastern world, you can get news of Simon's success; For example, you can meet greedy Tianlou in the place where stewed pigeons are sold.
    When it comes to the official server, in addition to random generation, we will also incorporate clues into the evolution of each character

Fixed bugs:

  1. The problem that the secret book of Donghua Jian Yu and Qixing Yaohua Zhang cannot be obtained normally in Quanzhen Teaching art plot

Changed depots in steam_versions_test branch

View more data in app history for build 10065091
Depot 1471181
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link