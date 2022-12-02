**
December 2 version update notes (beta)
**
- Optimized some lines in Quanzhen teaching arts
- The Wulin Convention and its supporting achievements will be held in December every year
- Add four usable protagonists and unlock them with achievements
- Start the animal tide challenge after 4 years of new Jianghu
- Add some confirmed crowdfunded player customization:
- Statistics have been received and completed so far:
-Exclusive martial arts, such as "Six Swords of Forging Dust", "Colorful Art"
- Custom artifacts, such as: Demon Walker War stick, hoop, agate bracelet, double headed dragon, dimensional girl throw pillow
- At the same time, when the relevant characters enter the river's lake, they can be found in various parts of the river's lake after opening the art story.
For example, in the eastern world, you can get news of Simon's success; For example, you can meet greedy Tianlou in the place where stewed pigeons are sold.
When it comes to the official server, in addition to random generation, we will also incorporate clues into the evolution of each character
Fixed bugs:
- The problem that the secret book of Donghua Jian Yu and Qixing Yaohua Zhang cannot be obtained normally in Quanzhen Teaching art plot
Changed depots in steam_versions_test branch