Remove the collision effect of the cat's claw and other trap props on the marble

Remove the collision effect of the cat's claw and other trap props on the marbles, and the movement of the marbles will not be affected by the trap props.
少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 2 December 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
