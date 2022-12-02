Remove the collision effect of the cat's claw and other trap props on the marble

 Skip to content

少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 2 December 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Remove the collision effect of the cat's claw and other trap props on the marbles, and the movement of the marbles will not be affected by the trap props.

