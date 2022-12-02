 Skip to content

Soda Crisis update for 2 December 2022

2022/11/18 Patch Notes

Level Editor

  • Snapping support:

    • You will see the snapping toggles at the right side of transform toolkit.
    • Unit snapping is available for all transform tools, using Shift key to enable/disable.
    • Vertex snapping only works for positioning, using V key to enable/disable.

  • Added shortcut buttons for block switching.

  • New objects added: Relay Trigger, Counting Trigger, Interactive Trigger.

  • Object parameter adjustment:

    • Added trigger delay setting for all triggers.
    • 3-axis rotation setting is available for Virtual Platform (Black).
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue that some array properties would be exceptionally overwritten when editing multiple objects.
  • Fixed issue that some objects did not show up as intended after adding or removing block.
  • Fixed issue that the preview ray of the laser trap can pass through the platform.

