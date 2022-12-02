2022/11/18 Patch Notes

Level Editor
Snapping support:
- You will see the snapping toggles at the right side of transform toolkit.
- Unit snapping is available for all transform tools, using Shift key to enable/disable.
- Vertex snapping only works for positioning, using V key to enable/disable.
Added shortcut buttons for block switching.
New objects added: Relay Trigger, Counting Trigger, Interactive Trigger.
Object parameter adjustment:
- Added trigger delay setting for all triggers.
- 3-axis rotation setting is available for Virtual Platform (Black).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that some array properties would be exceptionally overwritten when editing multiple objects.
- Fixed issue that some objects did not show up as intended after adding or removing block.
- Fixed issue that the preview ray of the laser trap can pass through the platform.
