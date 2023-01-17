Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10064604 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 15:54:05 UTC by Wendy

The Tribes of Midgard Witch Saga update is HERE!

Brave the cold depths of Niflheim on your journey to save a god from the realm’s tyrannical ruler. Forge new Weapons, don new Armors, consume new Meals and wield powerful new Runes on your epic quest!

(💙 = top community suggestion)

Features:

New Biome: Niflheim

The fabled Norse Realm of the dead has been added as a whole new biome for you to explore!

Brave the depths of the coldest Realm yet! Face off against powerful Helthings and Draugr while gaining access to unique crafting Materials to forge powerful new recipes.

Take in the sights, enjoy the music, greet the squirrels, and raid the ancient stone mausoleums for loot! Just be careful not to overstay your welcome - it’s a long way from home.

New Ancient: Hel

Where there is Helheim, there is Hel. The notorious ruler of the dead has made her calculated appearance, and surely she’s up to no good.

Complete the Saga Quest to confront Hel and put an end to her schemes, but make sure you are prepared and well-equipped, for Hel fights unlike any Ancient you’ve faced so far - and don’t forget to crank up the music for the epic showdown like a proper Viking!

New Saga Quest: Witch

Hel has taken the fallen god Baldr prisoner for her dark plans, and it is up to the Einherjar to brave the depths of Niflheim itself to get him back!

Travel to Niflheim by finding an Undergate portal to reach the land of frost and shadow, but tread carefully, for Niflheim is our coldest and most dangerous Realm yet! Be wary not to venture into Niflheim before you are ready.

Farming System: Shovels and Essences

The Witch Saga debuts the ability for players to farm Ingredients of their choosing by digging holes with the new Shovel tool, planting Essences, then waiting for the crop to grow.

The new Shovel tool is accessed from your Build menu and allows you to dig holes just about anywhere!

Essences are a unique Material that can be looted across Midgard or earned from Personal Quests and act as seeds - magical seeds! Simply plant an Essence you’ve found in a hole you’ve dug, then watch as the timer counts down until your crop is ready to harvest.

Xbox and PC Cross-Network Play

The Witch Saga also debuts the ability for Tribes of Midgard players to connect together online between Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox Live!

Players can search for players across other platforms from the Cross-Network Search tab of the Invite menu. You can also review recently met players, add Friends and review pending Friend Requests.

Cross-network play is enabled by default, but can be deactivated from the Settings menu if you only want to play with players on your current platform.

Players have an icon to represent their platform located next to their player name in the lobby and in-game player lists.

Survival - Ancients Respawn and Grow Stronger 💙

Learning from the Jötnar, defeated Ancients will now respawn after a while, coming back stronger each time.

Survival - Starter Kits

Starter Kits are now no longer exclusive to Saga Mode. Mix and match to create unique play styles as you start up your new Survival World!

Saga Mode - Dagný to the Rescue! 💙

Dagný can now be upgraded with Souls like any other Villager. As she levels up her healing ability is improved, as well as her combat capabilities during a night defense.

Rune Sharing is Rune Caring 💙

We’ve added the ability to now drop Runes from the Inventory, allowing players to share them amongst each other and facilitate combining effects.

New Sub-Tabs were added to the War/Storage Chests to accommodate this.

Survival - Defense of the Saplings

A new discoverable in-game challenge is available for all new Survival Worlds - the Saplings.

Players can find Saplings, nascent Seeds of Yggdrasil, as they explore Midgard.

Planted Essences around a Sapling will grow at an increased rate.

However, just like the Seed of Yggdrasil in the Village, the magic of these trees is sure to bring danger.

You can trigger an invasion event at a Sapling, in which hordes of enemies will attempt to destroy it. Build defenses and fight well! If the Sapling survives the enemy wave, you’ll earn rewards and you even be able to upgrade the Sapling itself.

Upgraded Saplings will increase the rate at which your Essences grow.

There is one Sapling per Biome, and each will come under attack by different types of enemies - find and defend them all!

Crafting:

New Meal Effects

All Meals, new and old, now have the chance to trigger a secondary effect upon consumption.

* Sap Juice: Chance to drop 1 Healing Orb. * Fish Skewer: Chance to drop 1 Mana Orb. * Grilled Meat: Chance to drop 2 Healing Orbs. * Marine Salad: Chance to drop 1 Speed Orb. * Heatproof Seafood I/II: Chance to drop 1-2 Speed Orbs * Coldproof Seafood I/II: Chance to drop 1-2 Speed Orbs * Fish Platter: Chance to drop 2 Mana Orbs.

New Consumables Recipes

New Meal: Mana Sashimi [Epic]

* Provides an aura of Mana generation around you for a time. Chance to summon Unsunken allies when consuming.

New Meal: Speed Medley [Epic]

* Provides an aura of Speed boost around you for a time. Chance to trigger a Heal in a radius around you when consuming.

New Meal: Shell Stew [Legendary]

* Grant increased Armor for a time. Chance to trigger an aura of ice shield around you when consuming.

New Meal: Vitality BBQ [Legendary]

* Provides an aura of Health regeneration around you for a time. Chance to trigger a secondary field of healing around you when consuming.

New Meal: Power Broth [Legendary]

* Provides an aura of bonus Damage around you for a time. Chance to trigger a trail of fire in your wake when consuming.

New Crafted Equipment Recipes

Feral Spear I / II / III [Common / Uncommon / Rare]

* Spell 1 - Flurry: Rapid series of Spear thrusts at your target * Spell 2 - Whirlwind Dash: Dash forward, leaving a damaging field behind you

Niflheim Brand I / II [Rare / Epic]

* Spell 1 - Whirlwind: Spin your Sword around you, dealing Cold damage * Spell 2 - Trail Strike: Summon a lane of frost, dealing initial damage as well as leaving a damaging field for a short time

Niflheim Shard I / II [Rare / Epic]

* Spell 1 - Spin: Spin your Spear around you, dealing Cold damage in an area over time * Spell 2 - Shock Dash: Dash forward, then release a powerful wave of Cold damage in front of you

Niflheim Armor Set [Rare]

* Armor Perk - Fallen Up: Deal extra damage to Fallen foes, like Unsunken, Unfrozen, and the new Draugr * Niflheim Guard (Shield) * Unlocks as a Season Reward

Hel Warscythe [Legendary]

* Spell 1 - Death Orb: Fire a slow-moving Dark projectile that explodes on impact * Spell 2 - Shadow Dash: Dash forward, dealing damage and leeching health from enemies you hit. Also leaves a damaging trail in its wake. * Spell 3 - Crackling Doom: Fire three deadly projectiles that each leave a damaging trail in their wake.

Hel Armor Set [Legendary]

* Armor Perk - Leech: A chance to regenerate a percentage of the damage done when you strike a foe. * Hel Splitguard (Shield) * Unlocks as a Challenge Reward

Content:

New Runes

Charging Time [Common]

Nordic Spa [Uncommon]

Walking Furnace [Uncommon]

Walking Fridge [Uncommon]

Top Týr [Rare]

Iðunn Care [Rare]

Helthing Slayer [Rare]

Shovel Warfare [Rare]

Riposte Finale [Epic]

Hel Rune [Legendary]

New Starter Kits

Extreme Conditions Starter Kit [Uncommon]

Mastery & Embrace Starter Kit [Rare]

Meal Maker Starter Kit [Epic]

Allfarmer Starter Kit [Epic]

Party Viking Starter Kit [Legendary]

Expedition Starter Kit has been updated to become the Ancient Expedition Starter Kit, now including Treasure Maps to the Bridge, a Beacon, an Outpost, and an Undergate.

New Ancient Variant: Vilespitter Jörmungandr

Dubbed the Vilespitter, this Jormie comes with a new look and new attacks that emphasize his notoriously potent poison.

It is a random chance as to which Jörmungandr you’ll face, so be prepared for anything.

Ancient Update: Bonebreaker Jörmungandr

With Vilespitter emphasizing Jörmungandr’s love of poison, we went back to the original Jörmungandr and made some adjustments to his moveset, especially by improving his Tail Slam, to lean into his status as a proper destroyer of worlds (and bones)!

New Creature: Draugr

These fallen warriors lost their chance to be Einherjar and instead serve Hel as her formidable army. Draugr wield lengthy spears and powerful Ice magic that can slow your advance (or escape), making them deadly in groups.

New Creature: Helthing Guardling

Niflheim is the home of the Helthings; where the most powerful of their kind reside. And none more so than the Guardling, an immensely tough brute who will use its massive arms to pummel any unfortunate Einherjar looking to make their way through Niflheim.

New Dungeon Type: Caves

These one-way Caves can be found across the Bright Forest and serve as dens for a myriad of Creatures.

Descend into the dangerous Caves and claim the treasures that surely lay within.

New Underpass Layouts

We’ve made a couple more layouts that are randomly generated when entering an Underpass on your way to the Desert

Each Underpass layout now has an Elite Creature, so tread carefully - you got this!

Survival - New Station: Quest Board 💙

Quests Boards can now be built as a new Station from the Allforge in Survival Mode after defeating Járnsaxa, allowing players to select and complete Personal Quests for Artifacts and other rewards.

Change Customization Options In-Game 💙

We’ve added 4 unique Stations that allow players to edit their character customization options in game.

These Stations can be built from the Decorations tab of the Allforge in Survival Mode, and are located in the Longhouse when in Saga Mode

Character Mirror: Modify your Character Customization options (Face, Hair, Body, etc.)

Accessory Hut: Modify your equipped Accessories (Pets and Loot Chests)

Weapon Collection: Modify your equipped Weapon Cosmetic options

Protection Mannequin: Modify your equipped Protection Cosmetic options

New Tool - The Sickle

Picking up resources by hand is tough work, but we’ve got just the thing! Now players can craft Sickles to help in harvesting ground Materials like Plants, Branches and Flint. Sickles behave just like Lumberaxes and Pickaxes - the higher rarity the Tool, the better the yield!

Sickles can be built alongside other Tools at the Tool Grinder in Survival Mode, or from the Tinker in Saga Mode.

New Sorcerer Item - Mimir’s Water (Reset Blessings) 💙

A new Legendary Potion made its way to the Sorcerers - with the magical ability to instantly refund all of your Blessing Points from that World!

Purchased for a small amount of Golden Horns at any Sorcerer

New Ingredients - Vegetables x5

Vegetables have been added, and they’re unique Materials in that they cannot be found naturally out in the wild - they must be grown.

Find their Essences and plant them in a hole dug with your new trusty Shovel to harvest them.

Vegetables can be used to craft new Recipes, including powerful Legendary Meals (see Content section below). New Vegetables: Turnip Radish Onion Cabbage Pea



Facial Hair

We've implemented Facial Hair as its own Customization option separate from Hairstyles or Faces!

A new Facial Hair subtab is now available in the Characters Sub-Menu of the Customize tab.

Facial Hair can be applied regardless of Body Type, and its color is tied with the Hair Dye selection.

Survival - New Constructions

Poison Ballista: Players can also build a Poison Turret that will fire bolts in a straight line.

Players can also build a Poison Turret that will fire bolts in a straight line. Flame Turret: Players can now build a Flame Turret that will spew flames at oncoming enemies.

Players can now build a Flame Turret that will spew flames at oncoming enemies. Both of these are built from the Defense Workshop Station

Thatch/Wooden/Slate Invert Roof: Opposite of the Corner Roof constructions that are ideal for outside, these Invert Roof pieces are great for sealing interior corners.

Opposite of the Corner Roof constructions that are ideal for outside, these Invert Roof pieces are great for sealing interior corners. Hymir’s Pot: New Legendary Construction earned for turning in the Hel Trophy at Eira. When full, you can activate it to receive a large boost to damage for 5 minutes.

New Legendary Construction earned for turning in the Hel Trophy at Eira. When full, you can activate it to receive a large boost to damage for 5 minutes. Shield Mount: New decorative construction that allows you to mount a Shield on a Wall and customize which Shield you want to display

New decorative construction that allows you to mount a Shield on a Wall and customize which Shield you want to display Blades of Hel: New decorative construction to showcase your epic victory over Hel. Earned by defeating Hel in Survival Mode.

New decorative construction to showcase your epic victory over Hel. Earned by defeating Hel in Survival Mode. Decorations are built from the Decorations tab in the Allforge

New Challenges:

New Rewards Track:

* The Witch Saga comes with another Free Season Track of 49 levels to achieve and rewards to unlock, including new Recipes, Portraits, Equipment, Platinum Coins, Starter Kits and more!

New Survival Challenges

* Hel’s Bane: Defeat Hel in Survival Mode * Ultimate Bane x8: Defeat each Jötunn and each Ancient in their final Level 10 form in Survival Mode to earn their Portraits. Collect them all!

New Saga Challenges

* Ancient: Quadruple Kill: Defeat 4 Ancients in a single World in Saga Mode * Bonebreaker Part 1/2/3: Defeat Bonebreaker Jörmungandr in 14/10/8 Days in Saga Mode * Vilespitter Part 1/2/3: Defeat Vilespitter Jörmungandr in 14/10/8 Days in Saga Mode * Witch Saga Part 1/2/3: Defeat Hel 1/5/10 times in Saga Mode

See Cosmetics section below for a list of the earnable rewards.

New Cosmetic Sets

Helkyrie Set: Armor x5 and Equipment x6

* _Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop_

Draugr Set: Armor x5 and Equipment x6

* _Unlocked with Golden Horns in the Shop_

Móðguðr Set: Armor x5 and Equipment x6

* _Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop_

New Pets

Hella Stella - The only creature in the Nine Realms bold enough to simply walk into Helheim.

* _Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop_

Garmr Pup - The fierce guard dog of Hel’s gates, or at least he was supposed to be…

* _Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop_

Queen Hel - Behold your dark Queen in all of her glory!

* _Unlocked through Saga Challenges_

Misc. Cosmetics

Niflheim Loot Chest Unlocked with Golden Horns in the Shop

Hel Loot Chest Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop

Draugr Portrait Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop

Squirrel Portrait Unlocked with Golden Horns in the Shop

Guardling Portrait Unlocked with Golden Horns in the Shop

Móðguðr Portrait Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop



Balance Changes:

Crafting Station Dependencies

The location + Rarities of several Crafting Stations have been moved from their original dependencies to ease navigation/discoverability. Affected stations:

Ammunition Shelf moved to the Allforge from the Weapon Furnace

Potion Brewer moved to the Allforge from the Meal Cauldron. Rarity changed to Epic.

Defense Workshop moved to the Allforge from the Weapon Furnace. Rarity changed to Epic.

Artifact Altar moved to the Allforge from the Mining Stand. Rarity changed to Epic.

Tanning and Mining Stands moved to the Allforge from the Lumbering Stand. Rarities changed to Rare, max out Level now at 2 This will allow players easier access to these refining stations and help transmute the much-needed Yarn in the early game as well.

Boat Dock now requires Ancient Cores instead of Járnsaxa Materials. This will allow players to never be stranded for too long on a beach

Jarnsaxa Loot modified to reflect this

Artifact Altar Costs

Costs to assemble Fragments from the Artifact Altar have risen.

Crafting Fragments serves as a shortcut/alternative route for those with the resources to spare, so with the ability to get all Fragments in a Survival World from completing objectives (+ now the Quest Board Station), we wanted to balance the Pros/Cons of these avenues.

Boss Upper Limits

Jotnar and Ancients will now cap at Level 10 in Survival Mode

Temperature Safe Zones

In Survival and Saga, Sanctuary is now considered a Temperature Safe Zone, in which you are protected from both Hot or Cold effects.

In Survival, an activated Portal Shrine will now also act as a Temp Safe Zone

General

Personal Quests with Merchant Map as Reward replaced by Outpost Map

Personal Quests with Shrine Map as Reward replaced by Sorcerer Map

Survival Mode: Jötunn Level Multiplier increased 1.5 from 1.2

Survival Mode: previously invincible constructions now have large HP pools instead Allforge Sindri's Foundry Freyr's Ship Heimdallr's Tower

Decorations based off of defeated Ancients now require their respective Trophy drop to build. Take advantage of the Ancient Respawning for multiple decorations!

Jörmungandr and Surtr received Elemental Weaknesses and Strengths to their Armor Resistance

Runes

[Norsfell]: Our goal with these Rune changes is to provide more variety when it comes to high-damage builds. By strengthening many undertuned Runes, we hope that the end-result will provide a lot more build flexibility when tackling all stages of a World. We took a look at some of the Runes we’ve had since launch, as the game has changed drastically since then, and evaluated if their current values still make sense given the latest changes.

* Harvest Boom range increased from 250 to 350 radius * Might of Mjölnir increased from 300 to 400 damage * Explosive Finale increased from 400 to 500 damage * Winters Wake increased from 200 damage to 300 damage * Making Waves increased from 300 damage to 600 damage * Ire of Oðinn increased from 10% to 15% damage * Ire of Thór increased from 10% to 15% damage * Arm of Ullr increased from 20% to 30% damage * Far Fetched increased from 20% to 30% damage * _[Norsfell]: Buffing both Arm of Ullr and Far Fetched should help Bow builds stand out a little more when it comes to damage at all stages of the game._ * Soul Keeper reduced from 25% to 15% Souls kept * _[Norsfell]: A recent change was that players now only lose a percentage of their Souls upon death by default, making the Soul Keeper Rune much more valuable. We slightly reduced the number of Souls kept so that it didn’t mean that a single Common Rune could negate all Souls lost._ * Soul Powered reduced from 5 to 2 damage per 100 Souls * _[Norsfell]: The risk/reward playstyle of Soul Powered turned out to be much more reward than risk as the game received additional updates. We still enjoy the Soul-hoarding loop of empowering a Soul Powered Rune, but a flat 500 damage bonus per Rune at 10,000 Souls became both too easy to maintain, and far too powerful for a single Rune slot, to the point that it was invalidating a lot of other build options. To increase our goal of build flexibility, we have reduced the maximum damage to 200 from 500, which still grants it the single highest flat damage bonus per Rune slot, but now it fits much better with other Runes on your belt, and would require additional stacking to get to the levels that it was previously providing, rather than just needing a single Rune._ * Pumped Up increased from 25% to 35% damage * _[Norsfell]: With powerful foes and poison attacks now able to chip away at your Mana, it’s become more difficult to maintain a full gauge to benefit from Pumped Up, so we increased the power to compensate._

Classes

[Norsfell]: With this latest round of Class and Blessing balance updates, our goal was to increase build flexibility as well as hone in further on each class’s strengths and gameplay niche.

All Classes Weapon Mastery increased to 20% damage from 10%

Warrior Underdog range increased to 4 meters from 3 meters

Warrior Underdog damage increased to 40 per enemy from 20

Warrior Final Act chance increased to 75% from 50%

Ranger Ullr Step II Damage increased to 400 from 300

Guardian Ironclad I increased to 25% HP from 20%

Guardian Ironclad II increased to 50% HP from 40%

Guardian Pain Release II duration increased to 20 seconds from 5 seconds [Norsfell]: We wanted Guardian to not only feel like a tanky character, but one that specializes in counter-attacking. Pain Release is a great ability that allows Guardians to unleash a flurry of fast hitting attacks after an AoE wave of cold and stun, but we felt the speed bonus was too short, making it difficult to enjoy the effects. The increased duration should make it much easier to travel from fight to fight and maintain the powerful buff.

Seer Tempered Aura range increased to 5 meters from 3 meters

Berserker Infernal Rage damage increased to 50% from 25%

Berserker Critical Hit I chance increased to 30% from 25%

Berserker Critical Hit II chance increased to 60% from 50%

Hunter Decoy Archer damage increased to 500 from 300

Hunter Decoy Wolf melee damage increased to 500 from 300

Hunter Decoy Wolf leap damage increased to 1000 from 600 [Norsfell]: Decoys are unique to the Hunter, but their low damage made them less impactful as the game went on. With a flat buff to all of their damage values, they become a force to be reckoned with in early game and have much stronger staying power as the game goes on.



Challenges Menu In-Game 💙

We’ve added a Challenges tab to the in-game menu, where you can also claim your rewards!

Storage Chest Dismantling Failsafe

Storage Chests in Survival Mode can no longer be dismantled so long as there are Items remaining in their Inventory. This should help prevent accidental loss of precious loot.

PC - Chat Log Improvements 💙

You can now view Chat Log history by scrolling up on the in-game chat window

Time stamps added to chat entries as well as announcements

Game Over Screen Improvements 💙

Players can now view the profile of other players from this screen, and add them as Friends.

Construction: UX Improvements 💙

Construction height limit increased to 9 from 5

Grid height now adjusts as player adjusts their own height

When in Build Mode, we’ve added an input to change the shape of the Deconstruction Cube, to give a better degree of control over what you want to dismantle and where

The see-through effect when obstructed by your Constructions has been fully revamped. You can now toggle a transparency effect from the Build Menu on and off if you need added visibility. This combined effort should make it easier to build your dream home just the way you like it!

While Build Mode is maintained, opening the Build Menu will now open the last Construction tab you were viewing.

PC - adjusted the default key bindings for some Construction Mode inputs

Dismantle is now assigned to [F]

Grid Up/Down is now assigned to the Mouse Wheel

These were all guided by feedback from the community and we’ll keep on improving the construction system in future updates. 💙

Construction: Undo Button for Whoopsies

Now after placing a Construction, an Undo prompt will be available. Pressing the Undo button will immediately disassemble the Construction and refund it

Construction: Rarity Preview

When in Build Mode, the rarity of the Construction you’re about to place will now be reflected on the HUD

Construction: Camera Rotation Orientation

When rotating the Camera from Build Mode, the Mini-Map will correctly re-orient and reflect the player’s position and direction faced

Construction: Piece Dismantling

When dismantling or undoing a Construction piece, you’ll now receive the Construction piece as a loot drop, rather than the Materials required to build it.

Constructions: Visual Damage

Rather than showing a health bar for each Construction when it takes damage, we’ve added a visual effect to show degradation when a piece is damaged. You can still view the health bars when in Build mode.

Construction: Landscaping 💙

Digging holes with your Shovel or placing a Construction piece over grass, a bush, or a resource node (like a tree) will remove that object. Further, enemies will no longer spawn on top, or inside of a Construction piece if one was placed near a spawn point.

New World Admin Options: 💙

Survival Mode players can now:

View the World name

Toggle revealing the World password, if private

Saga Mode players can now:

Trigger a Vote to Kick or Ban a target player

View the World name

Season Track Claiming

Rewards from the Season Track are no longer claimed automatically upon advancing Season Level. Players now need to claim them from the Rewards menu, harmonizing the behavior of other rewards.

Mana Gauge Thresholds

Once you’ve acquired enough Mana to fill a full segment, that amount is now protected and won’t deplete beyond that section when struck by a powerful foe.

Game Mode Listings

As the revamped Survival Mode presents a more play-your-own-way approach to completing Saga Quests, we subtitled it as Story Mode to better communicate this. Due to the reduced pressures of Survival, we’ve also put it first on the list of modes to highlight it as an entry point into learning how to play Tribes of Midgard.

As Tribes of Midgard has continued to add content in the year since launch, Saga Mode has really become a haven for those who appreciate the time pressure and the challenges that an impending Fimbulwinter brings. Due to this, we subtitled Saga Mode as Last Stand to better communicate the hardcore, roguelite nature.

Sorcerer & Merchant Maps (AKA Dwarf Divorce)

Sorcerers and Merchants get their own Maps now, and are no longer combined into a single Treasure Map (which would reveal one or the other).

Cat Tutorial Update

Sóleyra & Mániklo’s tutorial dialogue will now prompt in Saga Mode as well to help guide players through its systems.

Similar to new Loading Tips, we’ve added a number of new Cat Tutorials centered on new content as well as systems we felt could’ve been better elaborated.

Cat Tutorials can be disabled from the Settings.

Hideout Signage

Delving into Hideouts are now easier to navigate, thanks to some handy signage that points towards the exit on each floor.

Accessibility Updates

Vibration setting is now on a scale of intensity instead of On/Off

Added an option to toggle the Autoequip behavior of new/repaired Equipment On/Off (great for those Nothing to Hide/Wield builds!) 💙

Idling in Solo

You will now no longer be kicked for Idling for a long time when playing Solo Survival or Solo Saga

Fish in Peace

Fishing spots will no longer be destroyed when the fishing sequence was interrupted by damage

Pet Autolooting Leveled Up

Souls, Season XP and Construction pieces are now included in what your trusty Pet will automatically loot for you.

Misc Improvements

Adjusting Body Type in the Customize menu is no longer a toggle, but a standard selection

Passwords are now displayed as you type them when attempting to access a private Survival World

In-game announcements are now played to indicate the start of Summer / Winter seasons in Survival. An announcement will also play in Saga to inform when Fimbulwinter will begin.

Outside of the standard saves, a routine autosave will now occur in the World every 7 minutes, down from 10.

You can now Toggle Realm in the Map screen to shift between Midgard and Niflheim

Altered the order of tabs in Allforge/Stations in Survival to better prioritize content

When starting a new Survival World, Recipes for the Tool Grinder, Weapon Furnace and Armor Loom are auto-pinned to ease up tracking (can un-pin from the Recipe tab)

Added icons to highlight Cosmetic items that were a part of a Festive Event

Adjusted the behavior of the Back button when using a controller in the Shop to ease navigation

Loot Chests have their own category in the Cosmetics section of the Shop

General readability and sorting improvements in the Shop

Adjusted the location of the Seed # in Survival mode to match the HUD better

Pets use a ‘jump down’ animation when following you from a cliff/edge/slope

As always, don’t hesitate to let us know of any feedback or issues you encounter - enjoy the Witch Saga!

Seil seil,

The Norsfell team