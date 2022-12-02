 Skip to content

OBS Studio Beta update for 2 December 2022

OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 2

Build 10064412

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed QSV just generally not working properly for some/most people (my fault -Jim)
  • Fixed QSV not even showing up for some people (also my fault -Jim)
  • Fixed color space being incorrect for some video devices running in MJPEG video format on Windows [jpark37]
  • Fixed monitor names in the Fullscreen Projector & Multiview menus on Windows [WizardCM]

