- Fixed QSV just generally not working properly for some/most people (my fault -Jim)
- Fixed QSV not even showing up for some people (also my fault -Jim)
- Fixed color space being incorrect for some video devices running in MJPEG video format on Windows [jpark37]
- Fixed monitor names in the Fullscreen Projector & Multiview menus on Windows [WizardCM]
OBS Studio Beta update for 2 December 2022
OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
