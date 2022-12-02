 Skip to content

Necroffense update for 2 December 2022

V1.03

Build 10064383 · Last edited by Wendy

Cancel button is implemented.
Pressing this button outside of the main menu screen allows the user to return to the menu screen.

Some cursor movements now loop.

