Patch Notes 0.7.5 - December 2, 2022

🛠️Update 0.7.5 is live!🛠️

Hey, fellow fighters!

Can you feel the smell of Christmas trees and ginger cookies in the air? Rest assured, we still celebrate this wonderful holiday in 2041. And I hope to share some photos of Ultrahorse HQ with Christmas decorations soon.

Meanwhile, we're still working on the updates for you. Let's jump to the changes we want to introduce in Update 0.7.5!

🔹IMPROVEMENTS

You can now see your sent and received friend invitations on the Social screen inside the Friends tab.

Accept or decline incoming friend requests from within a player's profile, and cancel outgoing ones the same way. And you can even remove a player from your list if he's already there.

🔹BALANCE CHANGES

There is no more AOE damage passing through walls. No, you can't kill someone on the upper floor by shouting at your ceiling.

Beast mode can now last 30 seconds after initial pickup. The timer continues even if it is dropped. Also, the players can no longer drop Beast mode by eliminating themselves.

🐞 BUGFIXES: