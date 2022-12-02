 Skip to content

Nutty Motorcars update for 2 December 2022

New party mode

Share · View all patches · Build 10064133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have introduced a new game mode, where you can disable obstacles, power-ups, boost, damage and change the number of players and laps. Also we have 4 new circuits.

