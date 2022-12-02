 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 2 December 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.135 (2022.12.02)

  • [Feature] Add no-build zones in the corners of the map for spawning things
  • [Balance] Increase Teleporter energy cost to 10kW
  • [Balance] Building a Teleporter will also require Optical Fiber
  • [Balance] Establish food production quest will reward 50% on Nutrient Extraction instead of Recycling
  • [Performance] Don't run the clock faster than the computer can handle smoothly
  • [Graphics] Add interlace effect to overlays
  • [UI/UX] Allow processors to be configured to process known materials with 0 stock
  • [UI/UX] Building a copy of a device will copy the rotation
  • [UI/UX] When attempting to use build a copy (B) shortcut on a device that is not researched, don't open the build menu
  • [Bug] Fix relocating a teleporter would disallow placing it close to itself
  • [Bug] Fix resource processing devices wouldn't could fail to order processing of available resources
  • [Bug] Fix Oxygen / Heat data wouldn't save correctly since v0.6.134
  • [Bug] Attempt to fix input remaining locked for some players after neural network defragmentation

