Patch notes: v0.6.135 (2022.12.02)

v0.6.135 (2022.12.02)
- [Feature] Add no-build zones in the corners of the map for spawning things
- [Balance] Increase Teleporter energy cost to 10kW
- [Balance] Building a Teleporter will also require Optical Fiber
- [Balance] Establish food production quest will reward 50% on Nutrient Extraction instead of Recycling
- [Performance] Don't run the clock faster than the computer can handle smoothly
- [Graphics] Add interlace effect to overlays
- [UI/UX] Allow processors to be configured to process known materials with 0 stock
- [UI/UX] Building a copy of a device will copy the rotation
- [UI/UX] When attempting to use build a copy (B) shortcut on a device that is not researched, don't open the build menu
- [Bug] Fix relocating a teleporter would disallow placing it close to itself
- [Bug] Fix resource processing devices wouldn't could fail to order processing of available resources
- [Bug] Fix Oxygen / Heat data wouldn't save correctly since v0.6.134
- [Bug] Attempt to fix input remaining locked for some players after neural network defragmentation
