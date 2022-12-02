 Skip to content

Territory update for 2 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.18 – Refinements

Territory – Alpha 5.18 – Build 10063679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added a few missing recycler recipes. Most stuff can be destroyed or recycled with the primitive recycler. Later I will add an advanced recycler to break down weapons and explosives
  • Copper ingot resource – smelt copper wire down and sell the ingots to traders. Copper resources will come into play later when electricity and advanced crafting is added

Fixed

  • Photomode screenshot directory not saving and loading properly
  • Issue with rain not auto watering plants after save game loaded
  • Removed unnecessary planter interact HUD text
  • Torchfire destruction mesh was wrong

Changed

  • Bear Trap craft cost reduced
  • Candle and Lantern crafting cost reduced
  • Number of roaming AI reduced in order to make meat more scarce
  • Respawn times increased for all AI
  • All world item spawn timers increased quite a bit
  • Raider and Soldier firing rate increased a little more again
  • Hunter Rifles now more deadly. “One shot one kill!” 😉
  • Pig oink and grunt volume reduced
  • Changed sound attenuation profiles for ambient sounds so they sound more natural and distant

