Territory – Alpha 5.18 – Refinements

Added
- Added a few missing recycler recipes. Most stuff can be destroyed or recycled with the primitive recycler. Later I will add an advanced recycler to break down weapons and explosives
- Copper ingot resource – smelt copper wire down and sell the ingots to traders. Copper resources will come into play later when electricity and advanced crafting is added
Fixed
- Photomode screenshot directory not saving and loading properly
- Issue with rain not auto watering plants after save game loaded
- Removed unnecessary planter interact HUD text
- Torchfire destruction mesh was wrong
Changed
- Bear Trap craft cost reduced
- Candle and Lantern crafting cost reduced
- Number of roaming AI reduced in order to make meat more scarce
- Respawn times increased for all AI
- All world item spawn timers increased quite a bit
- Raider and Soldier firing rate increased a little more again
- Hunter Rifles now more deadly. “One shot one kill!” 😉
- Pig oink and grunt volume reduced
- Changed sound attenuation profiles for ambient sounds so they sound more natural and distant
