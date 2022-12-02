 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 2 December 2022

Hotfix 0.7.1.0a

Build 10063191

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
New weapon evolution bugging out
Game version not being updated

(a patch with Swordrang fix will come in a few minutes)

