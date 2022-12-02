- Fixed the controls display in the Setting menu for keyboard controls, which showed a shift key for all controls.
- Your ship logs will not scroll upwards anymore when you enter the menu for a second time.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 2 December 2022
0.583.2 - I Am Shift
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update