December 2, 2022 Update

Changes
- Changed the player character’s state from normal to invincible while the player character stands up from lying down.
- Increased invincible duration by 50% when the player character is evading.
- Changed to fall all enemies except the bosses down when the player character is respawned.
- Changed the super armor level to the same as the normal state when Dueoksini attacks.
- Emphasized the tutorial notification on the bottom left of the screen when playing the battle stage.
- Changed the Back button action to move to the menu screen instead of leaving the tutorial screen to the battle stage when in the tutorial screen of the battle stage.
- Changed to leave automatically when all player characters are selected instead of pressing the Done button again.
- Changed the Fighter character’s skin color to darker.
Changed files in this update