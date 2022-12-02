 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tales of Imjin War update for 2 December 2022

December 2, 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10062947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Changed the player character’s state from normal to invincible while the player character stands up from lying down.
  • Increased invincible duration by 50% when the player character is evading.
  • Changed to fall all enemies except the bosses down when the player character is respawned.
  • Changed the super armor level to the same as the normal state when Dueoksini attacks.
  • Emphasized the tutorial notification on the bottom left of the screen when playing the battle stage.
  • Changed the Back button action to move to the menu screen instead of leaving the tutorial screen to the battle stage when in the tutorial screen of the battle stage.
  • Changed to leave automatically when all player characters are selected instead of pressing the Done button again.
  • Changed the Fighter character’s skin color to darker.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link