Muse Dash update for 23 December 2022

Welcome to Nanahira Electric Wave Paradise!

Share · View all patches · Build 10062907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Welcome to Nanahira Electric Wave Paradise! The collab music pack [Nanahira Paradise] has 4 new songs. Purchase it to unlock a collab illustration and a new Fever BG! Select it in [Option - Display] (｀･ω･)b
  2. The new song [People People - Neko Hacker feat. Nanahira] is added with a hidden sheet. Tap the master difficulty button to unlock it!
  3. Two new songs and one illustration are added to [Just as Planned] PLUS! They record RMB's harmonious and loving daily life…?
  4. One Christmas illustration and one Rin's birthday illustration are added to the chips! Wanna get them? You have to do some work (play the stages) for Santa Claus | ω ・´）
  5. The RMB's Christmas voice-overs will be available for a limited time from Dec 23 - Dec 31, and New Year ones from Jan 1- Jan 9!

Steam's Winter sale is on! From Dec 23 - Jan 6 (UTC+8), enjoy 50% OFF the base game and 15% OFF [Just as Planned]~

Changed files in this update

Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
  • Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
  • Loading history…
