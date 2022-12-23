- Welcome to Nanahira Electric Wave Paradise! The collab music pack [Nanahira Paradise] has 4 new songs. Purchase it to unlock a collab illustration and a new Fever BG! Select it in [Option - Display] (｀･ω･)b
- The new song [People People - Neko Hacker feat. Nanahira] is added with a hidden sheet. Tap the master difficulty button to unlock it!
- Two new songs and one illustration are added to [Just as Planned] PLUS! They record RMB's harmonious and loving daily life…?
- One Christmas illustration and one Rin's birthday illustration are added to the chips! Wanna get them? You have to do some work (play the stages) for Santa Claus | ω ・´）
- The RMB's Christmas voice-overs will be available for a limited time from Dec 23 - Dec 31, and New Year ones from Jan 1- Jan 9!
Steam's Winter sale is on! From Dec 23 - Jan 6 (UTC+8), enjoy 50% OFF the base game and 15% OFF [Just as Planned]~
