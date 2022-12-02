- Text Outline colour depends on brightness of country colour
- Text doesn't re apear each turn if turned on
- Shuffle Colours now respects Alliances
- Refferendums actually change the map
- Fixed WorldWar Crash
- Annexer now only needs to be 1/10th of the size of the annexee
- Change in Government does no longer turn country neutral in worldwars
- Added Capital Texts/Markers
- Added NuclearSites Text/Markers
- Added Capital Text on off switch in pause menu
- Added Capital Text on off switch in main menu settings
- Added NuclearSite Text on off switch in pause menu
- Added NuclearSite Text on off switch in main menu settings
- Added Country Name Text on off switch in Paintmode
- Added Country Name Text on off switch in pause menu in demo
- Added Country Name Text on off switch in main menu settings
- Raised Odds of Artificial Island Happening
- Added Artificial Island to Colonial Mode
- Moved Changing Capital to 1 code instead of multiple
- Moved Updating Text to 1 code instead of multiple
- Made Update Text only happen to effected countries each turn
- Removed Code Loop in take island event
- Cleaned up a bunch of UnUsed Code
- Renamed Melenesia to Melanesia
- Added Develop Nuke odds
- Fixed Setting Buttons
- Fixed Link Button
- Fixed Credit Button
