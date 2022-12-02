 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EarthRoyale update for 2 December 2022

V12.00.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10062832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Text Outline colour depends on brightness of country colour
  • Text doesn't re apear each turn if turned on
  • Shuffle Colours now respects Alliances
  • Refferendums actually change the map
  • Fixed WorldWar Crash
  • Annexer now only needs to be 1/10th of the size of the annexee
  • Change in Government does no longer turn country neutral in worldwars
  • Added Capital Texts/Markers
  • Added NuclearSites Text/Markers
  • Added Capital Text on off switch in pause menu
  • Added Capital Text on off switch in main menu settings
  • Added NuclearSite Text on off switch in pause menu
  • Added NuclearSite Text on off switch in main menu settings
  • Added Country Name Text on off switch in Paintmode
  • Added Country Name Text on off switch in pause menu in demo
  • Added Country Name Text on off switch in main menu settings
  • Raised Odds of Artificial Island Happening
  • Added Artificial Island to Colonial Mode
  • Moved Changing Capital to 1 code instead of multiple
  • Moved Updating Text to 1 code instead of multiple
  • Made Update Text only happen to effected countries each turn
  • Removed Code Loop in take island event
  • Cleaned up a bunch of UnUsed Code
  • Renamed Melenesia to Melanesia
  • Added Develop Nuke odds
  • Fixed Setting Buttons
  • Fixed Link Button
  • Fixed Credit Button

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link