Rogue: Genesia update for 2 December 2022

Update 0.7.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10062809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

Shrine
  • Walk upon a shrine to benefit a powerful buff for 30 sec, they are rare structure generated over the world
    They will refill after 5 minutes
    There is 4 shrine at the moment:
  • Silph - Increase Movespeed by 40%, reduce dash cooldown by 50%
  • Jaäld- Increase Damage multiplier by 50%, Increase attack speed by 10%
  • Sola - Increase Experience gain by 100%
  • Luna - Increase Defence by 50% and damage mitigation by 20%
Buff UI
  • A very requested feature, UI to track current buffs
    The UI display the buff duration, the number of stack as well as if it's a buff or a debugg, there is no tooltip yet, but it planned for later on
Specialised crate
  • different type of crate will spawn, each having guaranteed drops, Some will only appear in higher difficulties

QoL

  • Added some variant for object that spawn like tree and cactus
  • Chest indicator is now always drawn on top
  • Completing a time requirement in higher rank also unlock time requirement for lower rank (only for ENTIRE run completed, not just the zone)
  • Added precision that the teleported cactus is a plant in the achievement (so stop trying to teleport the cactus enemies for the achievement!)

Changes

  • Gold cactus?
  • Capped Swordrang and death scythe projectile lifetime to 30sec (especially for fractal)
  • Plexus' Sadism nerfed: Reduced Corruption by per stage from 2 to 1.5, also reduced elite health by 25%, Increased bonus stat to 10%, added phoenix totem as starting artifact

New Weapon Evolution

  • Fuuma Shuriken - Evolution of Kunai and Shuriken, Bounce off enemies

New Soul-Card

  • Trigger Amulet - All weapons attack when you dash

New Elite Ability

  • Rifted - When taking damage, have 25% chance to teleport in a random position around the player
Reworked Character movements and collision

Shouldn't affect game-play much, I changed how the character movement is handled to avoid having the player going through objects simply by walking

Localisation

  • Added back localised font (without major issues this time (I hope)) (and no I won't add comic sans (maybe for first april?))

Fixes

  • many card's buff not being applied correctly
  • You can no longer load and save at 30 minute and 1 second to load back at 25minutes in survivors mode
  • removed "multiplier" to dash charges stats in card's descriptions
  • F-rank survivors unlocking E-rank survivors achievement
  • Damage summary for Rift

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
