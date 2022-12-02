Update 0.7.1.0

Major Changes
Shrine
- Walk upon a shrine to benefit a powerful buff for 30 sec, they are rare structure generated over the world
They will refill after 5 minutes
There is 4 shrine at the moment:
- Silph - Increase Movespeed by 40%, reduce dash cooldown by 50%
- Jaäld- Increase Damage multiplier by 50%, Increase attack speed by 10%
- Sola - Increase Experience gain by 100%
- Luna - Increase Defence by 50% and damage mitigation by 20%
Buff UI
- A very requested feature, UI to track current buffs
The UI display the buff duration, the number of stack as well as if it's a buff or a debugg, there is no tooltip yet, but it planned for later on
Specialised crate
- different type of crate will spawn, each having guaranteed drops, Some will only appear in higher difficulties
QoL
- Added some variant for object that spawn like tree and cactus
- Chest indicator is now always drawn on top
- Completing a time requirement in higher rank also unlock time requirement for lower rank (only for ENTIRE run completed, not just the zone)
- Added precision that the teleported cactus is a plant in the achievement (so stop trying to teleport the cactus enemies for the achievement!)
Changes
- Gold cactus?
- Capped Swordrang and death scythe projectile lifetime to 30sec (especially for fractal)
- Plexus' Sadism nerfed: Reduced Corruption by per stage from 2 to 1.5, also reduced elite health by 25%, Increased bonus stat to 10%, added phoenix totem as starting artifact
New Weapon Evolution
- Fuuma Shuriken - Evolution of Kunai and Shuriken, Bounce off enemies
New Soul-Card
- Trigger Amulet - All weapons attack when you dash
New Elite Ability
- Rifted - When taking damage, have 25% chance to teleport in a random position around the player
Reworked Character movements and collision
Shouldn't affect game-play much, I changed how the character movement is handled to avoid having the player going through objects simply by walking
Localisation
- Added back localised font (without major issues this time (I hope)) (and no I won't add comic sans (maybe for first april?))
Fixes
- many card's buff not being applied correctly
- You can no longer load and save at 30 minute and 1 second to load back at 25minutes in survivors mode
- removed "multiplier" to dash charges stats in card's descriptions
- F-rank survivors unlocking E-rank survivors achievement
- Damage summary for Rift
