Patch Notes v0.08

Hello everyone, this is an interim patch attempting to fix some crash issues some users are experiencing trying to load the game.
Notes
- Made several changes that may have resolved certain crashing issues, but we are not fully certain it has covered everything.
- If you are still unable to start the game or make it past the first loading screen, it would be extremely helpful to provide the automatically generated log file and send it to us (preferably on Discord). Thank you so much!
- The log file location is C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\Tentworks Interactive\CityBlockBuilder\Player.log
Changed files in this update