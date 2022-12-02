 Skip to content

City Block Builder update for 2 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.08

Share · View all patches · Build 10062765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is an interim patch attempting to fix some crash issues some users are experiencing trying to load the game.

Notes

  • Made several changes that may have resolved certain crashing issues, but we are not fully certain it has covered everything.
  • If you are still unable to start the game or make it past the first loading screen, it would be extremely helpful to provide the automatically generated log file and send it to us (preferably on Discord). Thank you so much!
  • The log file location is C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\Tentworks Interactive\CityBlockBuilder\Player.log

Changed files in this update

