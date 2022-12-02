 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 2 December 2022

Completed elite unique belts!

Build 10062734

Patchnotes via Steam Community

334: Early Access 0.14.20 - December 2, 2022 2:00 AM EST
• Completed elite unique belts.
• Fixed a bug with resist blood on Armbands of the Crypt.
• Fixed a bug with enhance ice on Phantom's Cursed Spaulders.

