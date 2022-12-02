 Skip to content

Wizardry Squared update for 2 December 2022

Tutorial and Camp Beautification Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10062596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a dialog to Rune Doors telling players what runes they are missing and where to find them.
  • Dungeons that fail to generate properly will now block off their entrances.
  • The tutorial was overhauled for readability, consistency, and atmosphere.
  • The camp was cleaned up for consistency, atmosphere, and messaging.
  • Adjusted Store UI buttons and look.
  • Fixed a UI glitch that tried to target non-existent scrollbar handle.

