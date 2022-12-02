- Added a dialog to Rune Doors telling players what runes they are missing and where to find them.
- Dungeons that fail to generate properly will now block off their entrances.
- The tutorial was overhauled for readability, consistency, and atmosphere.
- The camp was cleaned up for consistency, atmosphere, and messaging.
- Adjusted Store UI buttons and look.
- Fixed a UI glitch that tried to target non-existent scrollbar handle.
Wizardry Squared update for 2 December 2022
Tutorial and Camp Beautification Patch
