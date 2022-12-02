The scores and coins obtained are greatly improved.
Coins can also be obtained in interactive mode.
The operating feel of the spring arm has been adjusted.
Fixed some minor bugs.
少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 2 December 2022
