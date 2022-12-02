 Skip to content

少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 2 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10062376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The scores and coins obtained are greatly improved.
Coins can also be obtained in interactive mode.
The operating feel of the spring arm has been adjusted.
Fixed some minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074891
