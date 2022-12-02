v 1.0.8.6 Changes & Fixes

Changes
- Changed pickles per click scaling (+1 per click every 5 levels)
- Changed Earth Poglins armor scaling (Your pickle level / 2)
Fixes
- Poglins freeze when the main screen isn't showing
- Poglins ramp their speed up to the speed of light
Changed files in this update