Pickle Clicker update for 2 December 2022

v 1.0.8.6 Changes & Fixes

Changes

  • Changed pickles per click scaling (+1 per click every 5 levels)
  • Changed Earth Poglins armor scaling (Your pickle level / 2)

Fixes

  • Poglins freeze when the main screen isn't showing
  • Poglins ramp their speed up to the speed of light

