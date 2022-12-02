 Skip to content

KartKraft update for 2 December 2022

Player accounts backend migration

Share · View all patches · Build 10062099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Migrated our backend database and accounts system to a new service.
  • Races and Time Trial are temporarily disabled in this release. They will return soon.
  • A large amount of underlying game code has changed so please do report any bugs!
  • Physics remains unchanged.

