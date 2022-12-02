- Optimization and revision of zombie cave playing method;
- Increase the transmission area in the hall;
- Increase NPC interaction in the lobby parade;
- Optimize the network exception of login interface;
- Home defense can be picked up by hand;
- Improve the clarity of the hall leaderboard and the name text on the players' heads.
四分之三空间站 update for 2 December 2022
V1.3.0 Version Update Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
