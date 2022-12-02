 Skip to content

四分之三空间站 update for 2 December 2022

V1.3.0 Version Update Description

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimization and revision of zombie cave playing method;
  2. Increase the transmission area in the hall;
  3. Increase NPC interaction in the lobby parade;
  4. Optimize the network exception of login interface;
  5. Home defense can be picked up by hand;
  6. Improve the clarity of the hall leaderboard and the name text on the players' heads.

