Update 0.20.26 Patch Notes

This update contains a handful of small quality-of-life improvements and fixes.
- Fixed exploit where you could get extract more resources from a junked ship by sending a crew to it (to take it over) and then deconstructing it in the ship editor than you could by sending crew to salvage it.
- When reaching maximum fame (10000), it became unintentionally possible to hire unlimited crew.
- Asteroids now have very high penetration resistance.
- Updated to a handful of built-in ships, including a new Monolith trade ship.
- Police ships will no longer spawn inside the sun's damage zone.
- Entering and then exiting any of the ship editor interfaces will now remember and restore the camera zoom.
- When setting up resource supply links, the designated resource types for storage room tiles will now still be shown.
- When transferring crew and resources, the list of ships in the right column will now only include those ships within range of the ship selected for the left column, and they will be sorted based on their distance to it.
- Hybrid 1x2 and 1x3 structure/armor blocks will now be replaced with 1x1 structure tiles when overwritten in the ship editor.
- Clarified the Tractor Beam's description to make it clear that it only works on large objects. (Adding a small resource collection beam is high on my priority list.)
- Renamed the "Weight" stat to "Mass" in part statistics.
- In Creative mode, Barbarian ships are now called "Pirate".
- Fixes and updates to all translations.
- Fixed some issues with hotkey names in the Controls settings.
- Shift+Insert can now be used to paste text from the clipboard.
- Bugfix: Missiles could sometimes start colliding with their own ship immediately after being launched after playing for a very long time.
- Bugfix: Abandoning a ship with in-progress resource trades wouldn't cancel the trades, which would still be delivered but at no cost to the player.
- Bugfix: Broken text when plotting an in-system FTL jump with multiple ships selected and one or more ships have certain characters such as '&' in their names.
