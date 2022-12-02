 Skip to content

Zodiac DX update for 2 December 2022

1.28

Share · View all patches · Build 10061605

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System Changes

● In the Program Menu, a Menu Bar may now be displayed over the game screen. The Menu Bar may be shown (default) or hidden in the Program Menu options

Changed files in this update

Zodiac DX Depot 1397002
