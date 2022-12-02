0.9.7.46 Experimental Update

Attention soldiers,
We updated the game today, the 2nd of December. Read on our forums.
0.9.7.46 Changelog (incremental from 0.9.7.41)
Stability
- Fixed: Crash when there is type mismatch in BTNode inputs
- Fixed: Crash on ResetVehicle not handling missing entity
- Fixed: Memory leak in scripted camera
- Fixed: Crash in audio caused by delays
- Fixed: Crash when BaseLoadoutClothComponent's area type is not set
- Fixed: Memory leak when server shutdowns immediately after creation
Game
- Fixed: Login dialog password obfuscation
- Fixed: Explosions are now traced agains center of mass, not origin
- Fixed: Explosions would not be blocked by walls
- Tweaked: Damage computation for explosions
- Fixed: Avoid swapping ai movement component if the controlled entity is a player
- Fixed: Gamepad usage of GadgetMap (DPad Right + B) does not prevent GetOut action
- Fixed: ScenarioFramework - Task notification pop-up duplication when someone assigns/unassigns task
- Fixed: Missing penalty component to CombatOps
- Fixed: Weapon unequippable after being slinged and then moved in inventory to a different slot.
- Fixed: ScenarioFramework Deliver Intel glitch can cause Exfil task to appear
- Fixed: Game slowdown caused by shooting into water bodies (ponds, lakes, rivers), fixes incorrect behavior of water impact particles
- Tweaked: 2D Map - Update default values on Rasterization export
- Added: Conflict - MP serialization, client data (stored faction & rank)
Changed files in this update