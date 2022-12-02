 Skip to content

Arma Reforger Experimental update for 2 December 2022

0.9.7.46 Experimental Update

0.9.7.46 Changelog (incremental from 0.9.7.41)


Stability

  • Fixed: Crash when there is type mismatch in BTNode inputs
  • Fixed: Crash on ResetVehicle not handling missing entity
  • Fixed: Memory leak in scripted camera
  • Fixed: Crash in audio caused by delays
  • Fixed: Crash when BaseLoadoutClothComponent's area type is not set
  • Fixed: Memory leak when server shutdowns immediately after creation

Game

  • Fixed: Login dialog password obfuscation
  • Fixed: Explosions are now traced agains center of mass, not origin
  • Fixed: Explosions would not be blocked by walls
  • Tweaked: Damage computation for explosions
  • Fixed: Avoid swapping ai movement component if the controlled entity is a player
  • Fixed: Gamepad usage of GadgetMap (DPad Right + B) does not prevent GetOut action
  • Fixed: ScenarioFramework - Task notification pop-up duplication when someone assigns/unassigns task
  • Fixed: Missing penalty component to CombatOps
  • Fixed: Weapon unequippable after being slinged and then moved in inventory to a different slot.
  • Fixed: ScenarioFramework Deliver Intel glitch can cause Exfil task to appear
  • Fixed: Game slowdown caused by shooting into water bodies (ponds, lakes, rivers), fixes incorrect behavior of water impact particles
  • Tweaked: 2D Map - Update default values on Rasterization export
  • Added: Conflict - MP serialization, client data (stored faction & rank)

