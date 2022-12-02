v1.15 - Gameplay improvements and fixes:
- Greenhouse: Fixed a rare bug where pipes could go through the floor.
- Subtitles: Improved various english subtitles
- Various improvements and optimizations
Thank you for your support!
Stay sharp!
