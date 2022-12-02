 Skip to content

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 2 December 2022

v1.15 - Gameplay improvements and fixes

v1.15 - Gameplay improvements and fixes:

  • Greenhouse: Fixed a rare bug where pipes could go through the floor.
  • Subtitles: Improved various english subtitles
  • Various improvements and optimizations

Thank you for your support!

Stay sharp!

