Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 2 December 2022

2022.12.2update

2022.12.2update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added [Independence Instigation] to plot
    ・Adjusted the balance of Plot [Suspicious]
    ・When a senior vassal was set on [suspicion], the lord was also a target of the conspiracy.
    ・Other minor fixes

