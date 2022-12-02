- Added [Independence Instigation] to plot
・Adjusted the balance of Plot [Suspicious]
・When a senior vassal was set on [suspicion], the lord was also a target of the conspiracy.
・Other minor fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 2 December 2022
2022.12.2update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update