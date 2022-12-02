12/02 (Fri) Update - “I'll be Hospitable, Boss ♪ (Second Half)” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 12/02 (Fri).
- “I'll be Hospitable, Boss ♪ (Second Half)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Hostess Training V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
The following are still ongoing!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Koharu)” ～ 2022/12/07 (Wed) 18:59 UTC
- “Kokoro's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/12/07 (Wed) 15:59 UTC
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
