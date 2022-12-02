General Changes

● Added VS SETTING to Options Menu. Choosing EXTENDED will increase health by 50% and round time by 25% while in Training, CPU Demo, 1P vs CPU, or 1P vs 2P modes. Extended mode is indicated during battle

Bug Fix

● Corrected issue where MEGASTAR was unable to perform Jet Upper when controlled by a player while MEGASTAR's Moon Shot High or Moon Shot Low was active

● Addressed issue where exiting battle from the pause menu would sometimes cause unintended sound output

System Changes

● In the Program Menu, a Menu Bar may now be displayed over the game screen. The Menu Bar may be shown (default) or hidden in the Program Menu options