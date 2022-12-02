- Fixed Bug where Bad Cheese build would prevent firing for navigation
- Molten Mantle changed to deal its damage every 2nd coin collected, however:
- Chip damage has been changed so that the next enemy will start to spawn in if all existing enemies are defeated during the shot (further improvements are coming to this soo to address potential animation race conditions leaving no enemies on board when bombs are thrown)
- Pause Menu correctly pauses time again, avoiding (a surprising amount of) issues
- Fix for the discard action potentially preventing firing the next shot.
Peglin update for 2 December 2022
v0.8.10 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
