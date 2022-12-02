Update 111.1

Hello, Wild friends, we have made the adjustments that were giving with animals that did not recover their health after ingesting the spoiled food and have adjusted the edible plants
Animals
Crocodile
-Fit Crocodile does not Recover health
-Crocodile is not affected its is not affected with eating spoiled food
Hyena
-Fit Hyena does not Recover health
-Hyena is not affected its is not affected with eating spoiled food
abultre
-Fit Hyena does not Recover health
-Hyena is not affected by eating spoiled food
Other carnivorous animals as well as in real life can suffer from eating spoiled food like crocodile, hyena and abultre.
