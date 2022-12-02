Update 111.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10060462 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Wild friends, we have made the adjustments that were giving with animals that did not recover their health after ingesting the spoiled food and have adjusted the edible plants

Animals

Crocodile

-Fit Crocodile does not Recover health

-Crocodile is not affected its is not affected with eating spoiled food

Hyena

-Fit Hyena does not Recover health

-Hyena is not affected its is not affected with eating spoiled food

abultre

-Fit Hyena does not Recover health

-Hyena is not affected by eating spoiled food

Other carnivorous animals as well as in real life can suffer from eating spoiled food like crocodile, hyena and abultre.

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.