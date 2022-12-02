 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 2 December 2022

Update 111.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10060462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Wild friends, we have made the adjustments that were giving with animals that did not recover their health after ingesting the spoiled food and have adjusted the edible plants

Animals

Crocodile

-Fit Crocodile does not Recover health
-Crocodile is not affected its is not affected with eating spoiled food

Hyena

-Fit Hyena does not Recover health
-Hyena is not affected its is not affected with eating spoiled food

abultre

-Fit Hyena does not Recover health
-Hyena is not affected by eating spoiled food

Other carnivorous animals as well as in real life can suffer from eating spoiled food like crocodile, hyena and abultre.

For more information and details log on to our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link